Syrian government forces are back in control of most of Deraa and the border with Jordan.

After more than seven years of war in Syria, rebel fighters have lost control of the southern province of Deraa, where the revolution began.

Some rebels will hand over their heavy weapons as part of a ceasefire deal with the government.

Others will be given safe passage to the opposition's last stronghold in the northern Idlib province.

Jordan and Israel are cautiously watching the developments, as the Syrian army inches closer to their borders.

And of course, the government's victory also brings big changes for the 320,000 people who fled Deraa.

So, what will this mean for Syrians and others in the region?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Lamis Andoni - independent journalist and commentator on Middle East and Palestinian affairs

Robbie Sabel - professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Rami Khouri - senior fellow and adjunct professor at the American University of Beirut

Source: Al Jazeera News