It is another summer of discontent as violent protests in the south spread north all the way to the capital, Baghdad.

Security is being tightened in Baghdad and southern Iraq because more anti-government protests are expected.

Several Iraqis have already been killed protesting against frequent electricity cuts, clean water shortages and a lack of job opportunities.

Security forces firing tear gas and water cannons have struggled to quell the anger.

Can government leaders withstand the heat in Iraq?





Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ahmed Rushdi - senior foreign policy adviser to the Iraqi speaker of parliament

Renad Mansour - Middle East and North Africa programme, Chatham House think-tank

Hamed Mousavi - professor of political science, Tehran University

Source: Al Jazeera News