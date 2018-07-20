Security is being tightened in Baghdad and southern Iraq because more anti-government protests are expected.

Several Iraqis have already been killed protesting against frequent electricity cuts, clean water shortages and a lack of job opportunities.

Security forces firing tear gas and water cannons have struggled to quell the anger.

Can government leaders withstand the heat in Iraq?


Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ahmed Rushdi - senior foreign policy adviser to the Iraqi speaker of parliament

Renad Mansour - Middle East and North Africa programme, Chatham House think-tank

Hamed Mousavi - professor of political science, Tehran University

Source: Al Jazeera News