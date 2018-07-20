Security is being tightened in Baghdad and southern Iraq because more anti-government protests are expected.
Several Iraqis have already been killed protesting against frequent electricity cuts, clean water shortages and a lack of job opportunities.
Security forces firing tear gas and water cannons have struggled to quell the anger.
Can government leaders withstand the heat in Iraq?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Ahmed Rushdi - senior foreign policy adviser to the Iraqi speaker of parliament
Renad Mansour - Middle East and North Africa programme, Chatham House think-tank
Hamed Mousavi - professor of political science, Tehran University
Source: Al Jazeera News