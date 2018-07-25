Footballer Mesut Ozil's resignation from the German national team has triggered a debate on racism and integration.

'Racism and disrespect'.

Those were the reasons Mesut Ozil gave for quitting the German national team after being blamed for Germany's shock defeat in the first round of this year's World Cup.

He created a media storm after having his picture taken with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Critics began to question his loyalty and accused him of loving Turkey more than Germany. Ozil was born in Germany to a Turkish family.

The German football association has rejected Ozil's claims of racism. So, how will Germany's and Europe's multicultural societies deal with this issue?

