Ethiopia's PM and Eritrea's president signed a joint declaration of peace and friendship in Asmara on Monday.

It's been an unprecedented few days in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a historic visit to Eritrea's capital, Asmara, for a peace summit on Sunday.

The two countries fought a bitter war nearly 20 years ago over a disputed border.

There's been a military standoff ever since.

Abiy has made peace with Eritrea a central part of his foreign policy, a decision that has been welcomed by Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki.

But what are the challenges to a lasting peace between the two neighbours?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Hallelujah Lulie - programme director of Amani Africa

Martin Plaut - senior research fellow Institute of Commonwealth Studies and author of Understanding Eritrea: Inside Africa's Most Repressive State

Abraham Zere - executive director, PEN Eritrea in exile

Source: Al Jazeera News