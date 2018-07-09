It's been an unprecedented few days in the Horn of Africa.
Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a historic visit to Eritrea's capital, Asmara, for a peace summit on Sunday.
The two countries fought a bitter war nearly 20 years ago over a disputed border.
There's been a military standoff ever since.
Abiy has made peace with Eritrea a central part of his foreign policy, a decision that has been welcomed by Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki.
But what are the challenges to a lasting peace between the two neighbours?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Hallelujah Lulie - programme director of Amani Africa
Martin Plaut - senior research fellow Institute of Commonwealth Studies and author of Understanding Eritrea: Inside Africa's Most Repressive State
Abraham Zere - executive director, PEN Eritrea in exile
