Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) fighters have carried out their deadliest attacks for months in southern Syria.
Suicide bombers targeted a vegetable market, a hospital and a public square in the government-held city of al-Sweida on Wednesday.
Other gunmen raided nearby towns and villages.
Dozens were killed, including pro-government fighters. Some activists and doctors say the number of fatalities is at least 240.
Al-Sweida, which is home to the Druze community, has mainly managed to avoid attacks during the seven-year war.
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests:
Joshua Landis - Ddirector of the Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma
Haid Haid - Syria consulting research fellow at Chatham House
Marwan Kabalan - Syrian academic and writer
Source: Al Jazeera News