ISIL fighters killed over 240 people on Wednesday, raising the question how much ISIL threatens the Syrian government.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) fighters have carried out their deadliest attacks for months in southern Syria.

Suicide bombers targeted a vegetable market, a hospital and a public square in the government-held city of al-Sweida on Wednesday.

Other gunmen raided nearby towns and villages.

Dozens were killed, including pro-government fighters. Some activists and doctors say the number of fatalities is at least 240.

Al-Sweida, which is home to the Druze community, has mainly managed to avoid attacks during the seven-year war.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Joshua Landis - Ddirector of the Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma

Haid Haid - Syria consulting research fellow at Chatham House

Marwan Kabalan - Syrian academic and writer

