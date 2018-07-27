Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) fighters have carried out their deadliest attacks for months in southern Syria.

Suicide bombers targeted a vegetable market, a hospital and a public square in the government-held city of al-Sweida on Wednesday.

Other gunmen raided nearby towns and villages.

Dozens were killed, including pro-government fighters. Some activists and doctors say the number of fatalities is at least 240.

Al-Sweida, which is home to the Druze community, has mainly managed to avoid attacks during the seven-year war.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:
Joshua Landis - Ddirector of the Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma

Haid Haid - Syria consulting research fellow at Chatham House

Marwan Kabalan - Syrian academic and writer

Source: Al Jazeera News