Xi Jinping promises to strengthen economic ties as he embarks on a four-nation tour of Africa.

China has had a strong presence in Africa for years. Beijing has built countless roads, buildings and provided economic support right across the African continent.

Now, it looks set to conquer even more markets, as a result of US President Donald Trump's new trade tariffs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a four-nation tour of Africa with stops in Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa and Mauritius.

The visit to Senegal was Xi's first trip to West Africa as a leader.

At a joint news conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, he said Africa was China's"'natural ally" and announced several new deals.

But who benefits from this relationship?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Dan Wang - analyst at the Economist's Intelligence Unit

Adama Gaye - former director of information at the Economic Community of West African States

Andreas Fulda - lecturer at the school of Contemporary Chinese Studies at the University of Nottingham

Source: Al Jazeera News