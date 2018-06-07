Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels is preparing a major offensive on the port city of Hudaida.

For more than three years, the people of Yemen have endured war, hunger and disease. The United Nations estimates that more than 10,000 people have been killed, and three-quarters of the population depend on international aid.

An attack by the Saudi-Emirati coalition on the city of Hudaida would make the situation even worse with disastrous consequences, humanitarian groups warn.

The Red Sea port has provided a lifeline - the gateway for 70 percent of Yemen's food supplies, half its fuel needs, and essential medicines for 22 million people.

Reuters news agency is reporting a possible breakthrough in attempts to end the conflict and has seen proposals for a peace plan written by the UN.

The report says the plan includes a call on the Houthi rebels to give up their ballistic missiles. In return, the Saudi-Emirati coalition would end its deadly bombing campaign.

Proposals for a transitional government would involve the Houthis, it says.

Is peace a possibility?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Hussain al-Bukhaiti - Houthi journalist

Muhsin Siddiquey - Oxfam International's director for Yemen

Source: Al Jazeera News