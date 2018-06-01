US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum has been widely criticised.

The European Union is taking legal action at the World Trade Organization, while Canada and Mexico - two of the biggest sources of aluminium and steel for the US - will now impose their own charges on American goods.

Trump's decision has been described as "illegal" and "unacceptable".

Is this the beginning of the end of the global trade order?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Philippe Legrain - former adviser to the director-general of the World Trade Organization

Joe Watkins - Republican strategist and former White House aide to President George H W Bush

Maurizio Zanardi - international economist at Lancaster University, UK

Source: Al Jazeera News