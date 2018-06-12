US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday.

Donald Trump has become the first US president to meet and shake hands with a North Korean leader.

After months of speculation and threats, Trump on Tuesday met Kim Jong-un on Singapore's Sentosa island.

The two men held a 40-minute meeting, followed by a signing of a joint statement in which they agreed to the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But it was a document vague in detail and lacking a time frame.

So, what will the North Korean leader get in return for agreeing to "de-nuclearise"?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Scott Snyder - senior fellow for Korea studies and director of the programme on US-Korea policy at the Council on Foreign Relations

Tai Wei Lim - adjunct research fellow for the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore

Victor Gao - director of the China National Association of International Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News