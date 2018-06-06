UN warns Washington over its policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The UN has urged the Trump administration to immediately stop separating migrant children from their families at its border with Mexico. The practice is a serious violation of international law, it says.

The United States is the only country in the world that has not ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and recently adopted a zero-tolerance policy with undocumented migrants.

Hundreds of children who crossed its southern border have been held in custody since October following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

The US defends its policy saying it's a way to stop "illegal" immigration.

So, can the UN convince the US to stop its policy of separating families?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Angelo Guisado - civil rights lawyer at the Center for Constitutional Rights



Marsha Catron - former US Department of Homeland Security spokeswomen

Jennifer de Haro - managing attorney at Refugee and Immigrant Centre for Education and Legal Services

Source: Al Jazeera News