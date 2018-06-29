The chief of the International Committee of the Red Cross doubts Myanmar repatriation.

New questions are being raised about whether Rohingya refugees, living in Bangladesh, will be able to return to Myanmar.

More than 700,000 were forced to flee their homes last year during a military crackdown that the UN says amounted to "ethnic cleansing".

Myanmar has agreed to start letting them back into the country.

But Peter Maurer, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has cast doubt on that commitment after a visit to Myanmar's Rakhine State.

So, will the Rohingya ever return? And how long can Bangladesh afford to house them?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Tuhn Khin - president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation, UK

Matthew Smith - co-founder and chief executive officer of Fortify Rights

Robert Templer - director of the Higher Education Alliance for Refugees

Source: Al Jazeera News