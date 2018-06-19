Donald Trump says his country won't be a migrant camp, even as children are separated from their parents at the border.

Donald Trump is under fire for his "zero tolerance" approach to migrants who cross the border without proper documents.

His policy is simple: jail the parents, take their kids away.

But he blames the Democrats for that and says the law is at fault. Congress is expected to discuss two bills this week.

Will the outrage and international condemnation prompt changes?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Joe Watkins - Republican political strategist

Lincoln Mitchell - political analyst

David Ward - retired border patrol officer

Source: Al Jazeera News