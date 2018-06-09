Led by Russia and China, the SCO was launched in 2001 to combat security concerns across Central Asia.

China hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), as G7 leaders meet in Canada.

Russia is also a major player in the Eurasian group of eight countries, which includes some of the largest populations on the planet.

Besides China and Russia, the other countries are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - as well as the newest members India and Pakistan.

Iran and Afghanistan are among four so-called "observer states" which are seeking full membership.

At a time of mixed messaging from US President Donald Trump, how important is the SCO?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Graham Ong-Webb - S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Einar Tangen - China political analyst and adviser to Chinese government on economic and development

Jabin Jacob - associate editor, China Report

Source: Al Jazeera News