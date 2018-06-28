EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss how Europe can deal with migrants as deep divisions continue.

The number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe has been reduced to a trickle in recent years, yet the issue continues to polarise politics in the bloc.

A controversial proposal to set up asylum seeker processing centres in North Africa will be examined.

France and Germany want to share responsibilities among EU member states. But right-wing governments are demanding tighter border controls.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Leonard Doyle - spokesman for the Director of the International Organization for Migration.

Giulia Laganà - senior analyst at the Open Society European Policy Institute

Claude Moraes - Member of the European Parliament for London.

Source: Al Jazeera News