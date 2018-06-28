The number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe has been reduced to a trickle in recent years, yet the issue continues to polarise politics in the bloc.
A controversial proposal to set up asylum seeker processing centres in North Africa will be examined.
France and Germany want to share responsibilities among EU member states. But right-wing governments are demanding tighter border controls.
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests:
Leonard Doyle - spokesman for the Director of the International Organization for Migration.
Giulia Laganà - senior analyst at the Open Society European Policy Institute
Claude Moraes - Member of the European Parliament for London.
Source: Al Jazeera News