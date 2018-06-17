The plight of 630 who were stranded at sea for days has highlighted the migration dispute between EU members.

The arguments over who should take responsibility for refugees arriving in Europe are heating up again.

European Union leaders have long been divided about how to handle the migrant crisis, which is being highlighted by the gruelling voyage undertaken by 630 migrants now in Spain.

They were stranded at sea for more than a week because of a diplomatic row.

Italy and Malta refused to accept them after being rescued from overcrowded dinghies off the coast of Libya.

After much debate, the new Spanish government allowed the charity ship Aquarius and two other vessels to dock in Valencia.

Anti-immigration sentiment has increased in Europe with right-wing parties who want tougher rules making gains in Austria, Germany and Italy.

There's widespread agreement that the EU needs to overhaul asylum and immigration laws, but disagreement on how.

An EU summit is due to discuss new rules in Brussels at the end of this month.

Can they overcome their deep divisions?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

William Lacy Swing - director general, International Organization for Migration

Francesco Galietti - head of political risk consultancy Policy Sonar

Source: Al Jazeera News