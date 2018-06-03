Taxes rise and the cost of living and austerity measures are stoking demands for Jordan's prime minister to resign.

Thousands of Jordanians have spent the past few days voicing their anger at proposed tax increases - and what they say is an already intolerably high cost of living.

They accuse the government of covering up failed economic policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki.

Jordan's economy has struggled in recent years because of the conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, and a shortfall in foreign aid.

Can a compromise be reached to avert a full-blown crisis? And what role are regional powers playing in the crisis?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Lamis Andoni - journalist

Rami Khouri - professor, American University of Beirut

Ibrahim Fraihat - associate professor in conflict resolution, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News