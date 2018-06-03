Thousands of Jordanians have spent the past few days voicing their anger at proposed tax increases - and what they say is an already intolerably high cost of living.
They accuse the government of covering up failed economic policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki.
Jordan's economy has struggled in recent years because of the conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, and a shortfall in foreign aid.
Can a compromise be reached to avert a full-blown crisis? And what role are regional powers playing in the crisis?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Lamis Andoni - journalist
Rami Khouri - professor, American University of Beirut
Ibrahim Fraihat - associate professor in conflict resolution, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Source: Al Jazeera News