It has been one year since four Arab countries began the blockade of Qatar with an air, sea and land embargo.

Exactly 12 months ago Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed their ties with Qatar and imposed a full blockade.

It came after Qatar's state news agency was hacked and false statements attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani were posted on its website.

Al Jazeera's own investigation has found the group behind the hacking worked from a Saudi government ministry in Riyadh.

In a separate development - on one-year anniversary of the start of the crisis - French newspapers are reporting that Saudi Arabia is threatening military action against Qatar if it acquires the S-400 anti-aircraft defence system from Russia.

But the threat of military action is not new - the blockading countries were reportedly planning it in June last year.

The likelihood of a settlement to the dispute seems as far away as ever.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Abdel Aziz Al Horr - director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Qatari ministry of foreign affairs

Abdullah Al Shayji - professor of political science at Kuwait University

Sultan Barakat - director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian studies at Doha Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News