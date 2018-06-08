Leaders of seven of the world's biggest economies are in Canada for what could be most acrimonious G7 summit in years.

A trade war looms as America's allies threaten retaliation against US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

The leaders of seven of the world's biggest economies are in Canada for what could be the most acrimonious G7 summit in years.

Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium imports have caused outrage and a war of words with other world leaders.

The US president also finds himself virtually isolated on the Iran nuclear deal and climate change.

A showdown seems imminent.

So are we closer to a trade war that could derail the global economy? And will America First leave America Behind?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Colin Robertson - former Canadian diplomat and vice president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute

Inderjeet Parmar - department of international politics at City, University of London

Seijiro Takeshita - dean at the school of management and information at the University of Shizuoka

Source: Al Jazeera News