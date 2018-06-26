Facebook says no European users' data was shared in the privacy scandal.

Facebook says no European users' information has been shared with Cambridge Analytica, the UK firm at the centre of the privacy scandal after all.

But at an EU hearing, the social media network's executives said they still had to conduct an internal audit to confirm that.

Facebook had previously said data from up to 2.7 million EU users had been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, which was reportedly hired to influence Britain's Brexit referendum and the US election campaign that saw Donald Trump become president.

Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has apologised and pledged to apply new European data protection rules globally.

But has that happened yet?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Larry Magid - CEO Of ConnectSafely.org

Nishanth Sastry - senior lecturer at the Department of Informatics at King's College London

Eva Kaili - member of the European Parliament

Source: Al Jazeera News