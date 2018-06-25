Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins re-election with greater powers under the new constitution.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dominated Turkey's political scene for the past 16 years, and looks set to continue for many more to come.

His re-election on Sunday makes him Turkey's first executive president.

That means he has new, expanded powers because of changes to the constitution approved in last year's referendum.

His main opposition rival, Muharrem Ince, accepts the result but says the election was unfair and warns Erdogan's "one-man-rule" is a danger to Turks.

So how will the balance of power be changed?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Enes Bayrakli - professor of international relations, Turkish-German University

Selim Sazaka - fellow at the Century Foundation focusing on Turkey's foreign policy in the Middle East

Ege Seckin - Turkey specialist, IHS Markit financial services company

Source: Al Jazeera News