More female activists are arrested days before the kingdom lifts its ban on female drivers.

Female activists continue to be arrested in Saudi Arabia - two in the last few days.

Rights groups say Mayaa al-Zahrani was detained for her posts on social media expressing support for Nouf Abdulaziz al-Jerawi, who is also locked up.

Saudi security forces have arrested more than a dozen activists in the past month - most of them women who have long campaigned for the right to drive. That is about to happen in two weeks time.

The first driving licences have been issued before the kingdom lifts its controversial "men-only" ban. State media has accused the arrested activists of being foreign agents.

As economic, political and cultural reforms are implemented, are Saudi leaders sending mixed messages?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Sami Hamdi - editor-in-chief, International Interest

Suad Abu-Dayyeh - Equality Now

Mamdouh Salameh - oil economist

Source: Al Jazeera News