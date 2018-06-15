The biggest battle of the three-year Yemen war raises fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Saudi-Emirati coalition warplanes pound areas south of Yemen's main port, Hudaida.

As pro-government troops close in on the city, Iran-backed Houthi rebels remain defiant.

The United Nations is urging restraint, fearing if the port is closed it puts eight million Yemenis at risk of starvation.

But is there any hope of a diplomatic solution?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Lise Grande - the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen

Afrah Nasser - freelance journalist and Yemeni blogger

Hussain al-Bukhaiti - pro-Houthi journalist

Source: Al Jazeera News