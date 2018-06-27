Both pro-government forces and Houthis are accused of enlisting children to fight.

It's considered to be the biggest battle of the three-year war in Yemen - the fight for its largest port, an aid lifeline for millions of civilians.

The port city of Hudaida is under attack.

A UN report obtained exclusively by Al Jazeera details child victims worldwide. It found that at least 1,300 children were killed and maimed in Yemen last year.

The UN says Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes were responsible for more than half of child deaths and injuries.

While Houthi fighters were responsible for the killing of 83 children, the rest of the casualties were blamed on Yemen's pro-government forces and Al-Qaeda.

Both the Houthis and coalition forces are accused of recruiting child soldiers - numbering some 842 with many as young as 11.

Dozens were used on the battlefield, the rest were charged with guarding checkpoints and government buildings as well as transporting military equipment.

But who can hold those guilty accountable?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Mohammed Jumeh - Writer, Columnist and Editor, Al Quds Al Arabi newspaper

Noha Aboueldahab - Visiting fellow, Brookings Doha Center

Mark Kaye - Conflict and Humanitarian Advocacy Adviser, Save the Children.

Source: Al Jazeera News