The battle to control the largest oil reserves in Africa has taken a new twist – which is turning off the lifeblood of the Libyan economy.
Renewed fighting has shut down oil terminals and stopped oil tankers from loading around a quarter of a million barrels of daily exports.
Renegade general Khalifa Haftar has launched an offensive to recapture the so-called "oil crescent".
Haftar's forces want to recapture the oil territory they seized two years ago – including the two largest oil ports.
Haftar's determined to drive out fighters who attacked Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra on Thursday.
How does the fight for the oil revenue shape Libya's future?
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests:
Salah El Bakkoush - senior adviser to negotiating team of the High Council of States
Rhiannon Smith - managing director of Libya Analysis
Tim Eaton - research fellow at Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House
