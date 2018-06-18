Renegade general Khalifa Haftar has launched a major offensive to drive rival groups from the so-called 'oil crescent'.

The battle to control the largest oil reserves in Africa has taken a new twist – which is turning off the lifeblood of the Libyan economy.

Renewed fighting has shut down oil terminals and stopped oil tankers from loading around a quarter of a million barrels of daily exports.

Renegade general Khalifa Haftar has launched an offensive to recapture the so-called "oil crescent".

Haftar's forces want to recapture the oil territory they seized two years ago – including the two largest oil ports.

Haftar's determined to drive out fighters who attacked Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra on Thursday.

How does the fight for the oil revenue shape Libya's future?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Salah El Bakkoush - senior adviser to negotiating team of the High Council of States

Rhiannon Smith - managing director of Libya Analysis

Tim Eaton - research fellow at Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News