The United States has announced it is re-establishing its naval presence in the North Atlantic as Russia increases its patrols in the area.

It is part of a military buildup from both sides that has not been seen in decades. The Second Fleet was disbanded in 2011 after more than six decades of service.

The reason? To save money and as part of a restructuring operation.

But what does this Cold War rhetoric mean? And how will Moscow respond?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Olivier Guitta - managing director of GlobalStrat

Dmitry Babich - political analyst at Russia Profile Magazine

Lawrence Korb - former US assistant secretary of defence

Source: Al Jazeera News