The group recently resumed its spring offensive, with multiple attacks and bombings.

The Taliban was ousted from power in 2001 following the US invasion of Afghanistan, but the group didn't go away.

Instead, it has been making territorial gains.

As of last November the government could only claim to have control or influence in fewer than 60 percent of districts.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban unconditional talks in February, but the group responded by intensifying its attacks and launched its spring offensive last month.

After almost two decades of fighting, is there a solution?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Habib Wardak - national security analyst

Omar Samad - former senior adviser to chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah

Michael Semple - former deputy EU special representative to Afghanistan

Source: Al Jazeera News