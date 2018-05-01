Vote to replace former PM Serzh Sargsyan follows a mass outpouring of anger by protesters.

After weeks of mass protests, arrests and the resignation of the prime minister, Armenia's on the brink of ushering in a new leader.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan became the sole candidate after Monday's deadline passed without any others registering.

The ruling Republican Party refused to name a candidate after the ousting of their long-time leader, prime minister and former president Serzh Sargsyan.

The Republicans have dominated Armenian politics since 1999.

But it's not guaranteed Pashinyan will become prime minister. Parliament could seek to halt his bid and he'll need votes from some Republican Party deputies to win the majority he needs.

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Tevan Poghosyan - president of the International Center for Human Development

Lilit Gevorgyan - Russia and Caucuses analyst, IHS Markit

Maria Titizian - editor-in-chief of EVN Report

Source: Al Jazeera News