A fierce critic of the agreement with FARC rebels is in pole position to be president.

Colombia's presidential election race is the most divisive in decades, featuring two candidates at opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Right-winger Ivan Duque leads after the first round, well ahead of leftist Gustavo Petro.

At stake in the second-round vote is the future of the peace deal signed by the government and FARC rebels in 2016.

Duque is opposed it, saying it is too lenient on FARC. Petro backed it, but needs double the vote he got in the first round.

And if Duque wins the runoff vote, will it reignite an armed conflict that saw more than 200,000 people killed over five decades?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Gimena Sanchez - Colombia human rights advocate at the Washington Office on Latin America

Peter Hakim - president emeritus and senior fellow of the Inter-American Dialogue

Source: Al Jazeera News