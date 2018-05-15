Angry protests as Palestinians commemorate 70 years of 'the catastrophe'.

Another day of outrage, protests and funerals in Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Nakba - Arabic for "the catastrophe".

About three-quarters of a million Palestinians were forced from their homeland when Israel declared itself a state on May 15, 1948.

Now there are more than five million Palestinian refugees worldwide. Their core demand is the right to return to their ancestral homes.

After waiting for seven decades, what are their options now?

Is armed resistance an option?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Abdul Sattar Kassem - political analyst, columnist for the Middle East Monitor

Daniel Levy - former Israeli negotiator and president of the US-Middle East Project

Shafeeq Ghabra - author, scholar and professor of political science, Kuwait University

Source: Al Jazeera News