Pakistan National Assembly votes to merge province on border with Afghanistan with tribal areas.

The overwhelming "yes" vote to merge FATA - or Federally Administered Tribal Areas - with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will eventually end FATA's semi-autonomous status.

It's on the border with Afghanistan and was a known safe haven for armed groups, including al-Qaeda and the Taliban during the US "war on terror".

It's an area that's been difficult to govern for centuries.

Islamabad says the move to merge the two areas will help in what it calls its "fight against terror".

But not everyone is convinced.

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Hassan Khan - political analyst

Mushtaq Rahim - regional security specialist

Matten Haider - political commentator and professor at National University of Modern Languages

Source: Al Jazeera