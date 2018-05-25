US President Donald Trump cancels much-awaited talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

North Korea said US President Donald Trump's decision was "extremely regrettable" - a sentiment echoed worldwide as a missed opportunity for peace.

Trump called it a "sad moment of history", but blamed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's open hostility for the cancellation.

However neither are ruling out a change of mind sometime in the future.

North Korea's vice foreign minister said that they are willing to meet any time to resolve any issues.

So what happens to North Korea's nuclear weapons now?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Mintaro Oba - former US State Department diplomat specialising in North Korea

Ra Mson - lecturer in international relations and Japanese foreign policy, University of East Anglia

Se-Woong Ko - Korean studies lecturer, Yale University

Source: Al Jazeera News