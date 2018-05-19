The US government is seeking a global coalition to counter what it calls Iran's 'destabilising activities'.

A threat to the world.

That's how US President Donald Trump's administration is describing Iran's government.

The State Department has announced plans to form an international coalition to counter what it calls Iran's destabilising influence.

But it's not clear what shape this coalition will take or whether it involves any type of military component.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to give further details in his first foreign policy address on Monday.

So, what will this mean for Iran and the region?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mohamad Ansarifar - political analyst

Hillary Mann Leverett - former US diplomat and negotiator with Iran

Mahjoob Zweiri - professor of Middle East Politics and Iran at Qatar University

Source: Al Jazeera News