Three churches were the target of suicide bombers in Indonesia's second largest city.

Indonesia has suffered a number of attacks in recent years.

It has long struggled with rebel groups, particularly al-Qaeda affiliated Jemaah Islamiyah, and now Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), which has been recruiting in the region.

ISIL claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks on three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city.

Police say the suicide bombings were carried out by one family that included two children aged 9 and 12.

At least 13 people died and more than 40 wounded.

ISIL has lost territory in Syria and Iraq, but it's been active in other countries.

Can the group be stopped?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Rahimah Abdulrahim - executive director of The Habibie Center

Olivier Guitta - managing director of GlobalStrat consultancy firm

Greg Fealy - author of Voices of Islam in Southeast Asia: A Contemporary Sourcebook

