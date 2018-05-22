The US makes 12 sweeping demands of Iran and warns against 'the strongest sanctions in history'.

Mike Pompeo has outlined Washington's tough new policy on Iran in his first major speech since becoming US secretary of state.

Tensions between the two countries grew considerably when President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

But Pompeo's hard-line stance goes far beyond the nuclear issue, although he did threaten that the US was ready to respond if Iran resumed its nuclear activities, refusing to elaborate.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed Pompeo's demands, saying the world would no longer blindly follow America's lead.

One senior Iranian official said Pompeo's remarks showed the US was seeking "regime change" in Iran.

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Michelle Dunne - senior associate at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mohamed Marandi - head of American Studies Post-Grad Program at the University of Tehran

Ali Vaez - director of Iran project at the International Crisis Group.

Source: Al Jazeera News