The Gaza Strip has witnessed the worst fighting between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in nearly four years.

It was the most intense attack on Israel by Palestinian armed groups since the 2014 war in Gaza.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched a barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday.

It was in response to the deaths of Palestinians by Israel's military.

Israel then targeted dozens of facilities that belong to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Egypt intervened and brokered a fragile ceasefire, but there's no guarantee how long that will last.

Tuesday's exchange of fire came after weeks of deadly unrest in the enclave.

Since March 30, at least 121 unarmed Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in protests near the Israeli fence between Gaza and Israel. Palestinians are demanding their right to return to the homes and land their families were expelled from during the establishment of Israel in 1948.

So, will this latest tension be contained or spiral out of control?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mukhaimer Abu Saada - Professor of political science at Al Azhar University in Gaza

Elhanan Miller - Researcher at the Forum for Regional Thinking

Ahmed Al Burai - Lecturer at Istanbul Aydin University

Source: Al Jazeera News