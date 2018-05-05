ETA has waged a campaign of violence, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more.
The separatist group, whose name stands for Basque Homeland and Freedom, had wanted an independent state in parts of Spain and France.
Now the organisation says it is dissolving and ending its violent campaign.
International negotiators have praised the announcement and called for dialogue.
The group issued an apology last month to the victims, saying it took "direct responsibility".
But Mariano Rajoy, Spain's prime mnister, says ETA's crimes will not go unpunished.
What will this move mean for other separatist movements in Europe?
Presenter: Hoda Abdelhamid
Guests:
Enric Ucelay-de Cal - senior professor emeritus at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona
Luk van Langenhove - academic director at the Institute for European Studies
Gianluca Busato - organiser of the unofficial independence referendum in Venice
Source: Al Jazeera News