Ebola virus strikes again in Africa with 27 deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo since May 8.

It is the ninth Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo in four decades.

More than two dozen people have died in the past two weeks in DRC. An experimental vaccine campaign began on Monday in a bid to contain the virus.

But it is already spread to Mbandaka city, a major transport hub on the River Congo. There are fears it could reach the capital, Kinshasa, before crossing the border. Nine countries have been put on high alert.

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Sterghio Moschos - molecular biologist and geneticist at Northumbria University

Hakon Bolkan - researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Source: Al Jazeera News