Outcome of first election since the defeat of ISIL under scrutiny raising doubts of a peaceful transition to power.

Iraqis voted for the first time since 2014 three weeks ago. A democratically-elected government was expected to usher in reforms the country badly needed to recover from the destruction unleashed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

But those hopes are now receding. It has been two weeks since results were declared, but a split mandate has pushed the government towards the rough and tumble of coalition politics.

Prominent Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's alliance won the election but is nowhere close to getting enough support to form a government.

And now there are allegations of voter fraud. Are vested interests at play to try and destabilise the political process?

