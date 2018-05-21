Senior members of former ruling party are accused of violating a ban on political activities and could go to jail.

It has been four years since the ruling Pheu Thai party was removed from power in Thailand in a military coup. But the crackdown on its members continues, with a number of them now charged for breaking a ban on political activity.

They streamed a news conference live on Facebook, criticising the country's rulers and campaigned for the junta to hold a general election.

The government now says the country will go to the polls in February. But what hope is there for democracy in Thailand?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Sean Boonpracong - former national security adviser to deposed PM Yingluck Shinawatra

Michael Montesano - coordinator of Thailand Studies Programme at Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore

David Streckfuss - historian and author of Truth on Trial in Thailand: Defamation, Treason, and Lese-Majeste

Source: Al Jazeera News