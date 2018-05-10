Mahathir Mohamad, 92, makes a stunning comeback by ousting the ruling party he used to lead.

Voters in Malaysia have thrown the ruling coalition from power for the first time since independence 61 years ago.

The architect of the opposition's upset win is the veteran politician who made the ruling alliance a formidable force during his 22 years as prime minister.

Mahathir Mohamad returned to active politics two years ago in an unusual role for him. As an opposition leader, he accused Prime Minister Najib Razak of stealing millions of dollars in government funds.

And he channelled the anger of millions of Malaysians about the rising cost of living and corruption into his latest electoral success - two months before his 93rd birthday.

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Oh Ei Sun - principal adviser at Asian Strategy & Leadership Institute and former political secretary to Najib Razak

Bridget Welsh - associate professor at John Cabot University

Fung Siu - Asia Economist Intelligence Unit

Source: Al Jazeera News