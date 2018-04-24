More than 45 people recently killed during air strikes by the Saudi and US-backed coalition in Yemen.

Four years of war in Yemen show no sign of relenting - especially from the air.

Saudi-led coalition air strikes have killed at least 45 people in the past week - including wedding party guests, women and children.

As in previous attacks that killed a large number of civilians, the Saudis promised to investigate.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the killings, which also included the Houthi rebels' second in command.

Both the Houthis and coalition leaders are being urged to negotiate peace.

What more can the international community do?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Hussain al-Bukhaiti - pro-Houthi journalist

Nabeel Khoury - former US diplomat and deputy chief of mission in Yemen for the State Department

Noha Aboueldahab - visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center

Source: Al Jazeera News