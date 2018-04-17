Some members of the so-called 'Windrush generation' have been facing possible deportation.

They are called the "Windrush generation". That is a reference to the ship, the Empire Windrush, that carried the first wave of immigrants from the West Indies to Britain in 1948.

Many arrived as children on their parents' passports - and have lived in the UK for more than 70 years, paying taxes and insurance, but never formally becoming British citizens.

Now, as the government tightens its immigration rules, those without the proper documents are being denied services and could even face deportation.

Some are calling it "cruel and inhumane" treatment.

The government has apologised and it's promising an investigation. But will that be enough?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Sally Daghlian - CEO of Praxis, an organisation that provides assistance to people affected by the Windrush controversy

Clive Foster - member of the Nottingham Citizens Group

Source: Al Jazeera News