The United Arab Emirates is ending a military training programme in Somalia and closing a hospital it ran in Mogadishu.

Somalia has been in conflict for much of the past 25 years. But the Horn of Africa nation has been showing recent signs of recovery, and that has generated interest from many countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Gulf nation has been conducting a military training programme in the country and running a hospital in the capital, Mogadishu.

But, the UAE's government has now abruptly ended its involvement on both those fronts after a series of recent diplomatic disagreements.

So, why are the UAE and other regional countries interested in Somalia?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Mohamed Shire - political and security analyst

Abdullahi Halakhe - Horn of Africa analyst

Mohamed Ali - Somalia country director at ADESO organisation

Source: Al Jazeera News