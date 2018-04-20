The kingdom has announced several multi-billion-dollar projects to diversify its economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on an extensive economic and social transformation.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it his mission to make the country less dependent on oil and diversify its economy.

But that is proving challenging because of several factors, including the war in neighbouring Yemen. Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners have been fighting Houthi rebels there for three years now.

And as the Saudi government announces more megaprojects as part of its so-called Vision 2030 strategy, there are concerns it might be overextending its economy.

Can it afford these large projects and how likely are they to become a reality?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Jamal Khashoggi - Saudi journalist, columnist and author

Anastasia Nesvetailova - director of the City Political Economy Research Centre at City University of London

Robert Mogielnicki - senior analyst specialising in the political economy of the Gulf Cooperation Council at the Siwa Group consultancy

Source: Al Jazeera News