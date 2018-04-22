Thousands demonstrate against alleged discriminatory policies and abuses suffered under pretext of 'war on terrorism'.

In a rare public challenge to Pakistan's armed forces, thousands of protesters from the Pashtun community have demanded an end to what they say are decades of oppression.

Police cracked down on the latest demonstration in the northern city of Lahore, arresting several leaders of the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM).

The PTM rose to prominence after the police shooting of a young social media star in Karachi in January.

The death of Naqeekbullah Mehsud brought thousands onto the streets to urge an end to police impunity.

Ethnic Pashtuns say they have borne the brunt of the so-callled war on terror in Pakistan, with thousands disappearing over the years or targeted in extra-judicial killings.

Military commanders accuse protest leaders of trying to destabilise Pakistan.

How will the government respond to the protesters demands? What does it mean for Pakistan's domestic security policy?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault.

Guests:

Ayaz Wazir - former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan

Sajjad Khan - Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM)

Simbal Khan - security analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News