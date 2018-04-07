Malaysia will have a general election in the next 60 days in what could be the most tightly-contested poll since the country's independence in 1957.
Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest serving prime minister - from 1981 until 2003 - is making a comeback.
The 92-year-old is determined to depose his former protege, the current Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Najib is under pressure after being accused of fraud in a multi-million dollar state fund.
Parliament was dissolved on Friday and the countdown to the elections is now on.
Guests:
Charles Santiago - Malaysian MP and member of the Democratic Action Party
Oh Ei Sun - senior adviser at Asia Strategy and Leadership Institute
Eric See-To - Barisan Nasional deputy communications director
