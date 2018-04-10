An ambitious process of consulting the Libyan people is under way.

Libya has been riven by a plethora of problems ever since Muammar Gaddafi was removed.

Central authority has broken down and the country has a myriad of militias with a multitude of tribal loyalties.

Add to that the outside players - the foreign powers with their own interests in Libya - and you have a recipe for chaos. Several rounds of peace talks have resulted in little.

Libya is divided with two governments, one in the west and the other in the east. But a new UN-backed consultative aims to break the stalemate.

From oil revenues to powers of future government and disarming militias, Libyans are having their say on the major issues that divide them, in public consultations organised by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue.

It is hoped this process could pave the way for elections by the end of this year.

But can a consensus be reached? And what impact are foreign powers having on the process?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Salah Al Bakkush - political analyst

Christopher Thornton - Libya programme manager at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue

Guma El Gamaty - writer and Researcher

Source: Al Jazeera News