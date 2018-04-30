Newly appointed US secretary of state says Iran is a threat and urges more sanctions.

Mike Pompeo has wrapped up his three-country tour of the Middle East in Jordan.

The top American diplomat highlighted the importance of the Jordanian role in helping solve conflicts in neighbouring countries.

In particular, he urged Palestinian leaders to re-engage in talks with Israel.

Pompeo urged a united front against what the White House says is the regional threat posed by Iran - the message he emphasised earlier in both Saudi Arabia and Israel.

But what kind of threat is Iran to the US and the region? And how will it be confronted?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Juan Cole - Visiting Professor, Center for Gulf Studies, Qatar University

Mohammad Marandi - head of North American studies graduate programme, University of Tehran

Joseph Kechichian - Middle East analyst and senior fellow at King Faisal Center for Islamic Studies

