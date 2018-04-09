Airbase near Homs city targeted, just hours after deaths of at least 85 in suspected chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta.

A "big price to pay". That is the warning from the US President Donald Trump to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his backers Iran and Russia.

It was made in response to a suspected chemical-weapons attack in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, on Saturday. At least 70 people were killed.

UN investigators have documented at least 33 alleged chemical-weapons attacks in Syria since 2011. They say 27 of them were carried out by government forces.

The worst was in Eastern Ghouta in August 2013: a sarin-gas attack that killed at least 1,000 people.



But with Trump sending mixed signals on US troops in Syria, what more can he do to stop such attacks?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Robert Ford - Former US ambassador to Syria

Haid Haid - Syria Consulting Research Fellow at Chatham House, UK

Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council

Source: Al Jazeera News