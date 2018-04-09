A "big price to pay". That is the warning from the US President Donald Trump to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his backers Iran and Russia.
It was made in response to a suspected chemical-weapons attack in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, on Saturday. At least 70 people were killed.
UN investigators have documented at least 33 alleged chemical-weapons attacks in Syria since 2011. They say 27 of them were carried out by government forces.
The worst was in Eastern Ghouta in August 2013: a sarin-gas attack that killed at least 1,000 people.
But with Trump sending mixed signals on US troops in Syria, what more can he do to stop such attacks?
Presenter: Darren Jordon
Guests:
Robert Ford - Former US ambassador to Syria
Haid Haid - Syria Consulting Research Fellow at Chatham House, UK
Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council
Source: Al Jazeera News