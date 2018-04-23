Nearly two weeks of political drama in Armenia have ended with the downfall of its prime minister. Serge Sargsyan abruptly resigned just a few days after being appointed by parliament.

Sargsyan became prime minister after ending 10 years in power as president.

Protesters accused him of a political power grab and marched on the streets of the capital, Yerevan, for days.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, who was detained and later released, said power is with the people.

In his resignation letter, Sargsyan said: "Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong... I leave the post of the country's prime minister. The movement of the street is against my office. I fulfil your claim."

So how does Armenia move forward politically?

